Regarding Terence McManus’ letter to the editor (June 7), I thank him for having the courage to address the rioting which seems to follow most of the protests in major cities. I’d like to think that the majority of people still believe that the mayhem taking place has nothing to do with peaceful protesting nor rogue cops.

The media follows such action 24/7 and makes it sound as if all of America empathizes with looters and vandals — as long as it is done in protest.

If mainstream America ever reaches a point where the ends are justified by looting and violence, I think America is done as a nation, and any so-called “systemic racism” will be the smaller problem.

Jerry Hume, Turner

