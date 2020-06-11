LEWISTON — The Maine Music Society welcomed Karen McArthur to its board of directors.

A longtime audience member, McArthur joined the Maine Music Society Chorale and Chamber Singers in early 2019. She also sings with her church choir where she is a cantor.

She lives in Lewiston with her husband of 32 years, Brad, their two children, and her mother.

McArthur, a computer scientist, is a 25-year employee of Bates College. Through the years, she has been a leader in both Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts of America and is the staff liaison for a student group on the Bates College campus. She has a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering, a master’s degree in information technology management and a doctoral degree in educational leadership with dissertation research on the topic of organizational mindfulness.

