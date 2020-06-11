I strongly support Martha Poliquin’s candidacy for Maine’s District 22 Senate seat. Poliquin’s concerns are all of our concerns: a strong and flexible educational system, property tax relief, and safety nets for people in distress.

She has proven her desire for a strong and healthy community across many years of action and leadership through her associations with the Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Lisbon School Committee, Maine Schools Nutrition program, and various groups supporting literacy, arts, community gardening and family values.

The personal, professional and volunteer positions she has held through the years make her a superior candidate to represent the concerns of District 22 in the Maine Senate. Her broad range of experience has equipped her with proven leadership skills needed today.

Her goal is to “work with you, and for you,” which is why I believe voting for Martha Poliquin is the best choice for everyone.

Matthew Quinn, Lisbon

