BERLIN, NH — The Berlin & Coos County Historical Society has reopened the Moffett House Museum & Genealogy Center. The museum will keep its usual hours: Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 4:00 p.m. The public is asked to wear a mask with in the building. Admisson is free; donations are graciously accepted. Call (603)752-4590 during business hours for more information. The volunteers reserve the right to limit the number of people within the building at one time. Thank you for your cooperation.
