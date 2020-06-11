MONMOUTH — Monmouth Academy Class Day awards were presented on June 5 as follows:

Brie-Anna Bates: Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Brock Bates: Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Violette Beaulieu: Monmouth Federal Credit Union Further Education Award in Memory of Robert Walker and Pauline McDougald, Marjorie Ham Scholarship, Tyler/Grandmaison MELMAC Scholarship.

McKenzie Boucher: Monmouth Firefighters’ Richard P. Milligan Scholarship, Monmouth American Legion Post 204 Scholarship in Memory of Archie Wing.

Gavin Brochu: Capital Area Technical Center — Central Maine Community College Scholarship, Plumbing and Heating Scholarship.

Ryan Burnham: Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Kyzer Card: Capital Area Technical Center — Activity Fund Scholarship, Moody Family Scholarship in Memory of Raymond (R.D.) Moody, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Libby Clement: Summa cum laude, Drama Award, Harold A. Lovejoy Sr. Good Sportsmanship Award, George & Evelyn Chick Scholarship, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Caitlin Cram: Doris Greenwood Scholarship.

Amber Currie: Summa cum laude, Trustees’ Award — Third Honor Essayist, David and Christine Heckman Award, Tech-Tex Industries Gordon S. Bragg Achievement Award, Student Government Award, National Honor Society Award, Excellence and Achievement in Academic Competition, Drama Award, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Nicholas Deblois: Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Danielle Dulac: Associated Building Contractors of Maine Scholarship, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Taylor Dumont: Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Logan Farr: Monmouth Firefighters’ Richard P. Milligan Scholarship, Frederick D. Robertson Vocational/Technical Scholarship, Henry L. Cottrell & Robert (Lanky) Taylor Scholarship in Memory of Marjorie (MA) Cottrell, Monmouth Fire Department’s Robert F. Benson Scholarship, Monmouth American Legion Post 204 in Memory of Winthrop Kenfield, Maine Blue Collar Scholarship, Most Improved Student Award, September Student of the Month, Capital Area Technical Center — 110% Award, Highest Grade in Firefighting Program, Elected to National Technical Honor Society, Tyler/Grandmaison MELMAC Scholarship, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Audrey Fletcher: Summa Cum Laude, Drama Award, Brett Carter Athletic Memorial Scholarship, Mountain Valley Conference Athletic Scholarship, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Matthew Fortin: Edith, Arland and Brian Blaisdell Scholarship, Capital Area Technical Center — EMBARK Scholarship; Cochnewagan Trailblazers Scholarship, W. Andrew Poole Baseball Scholarship, Gerry Sanborn Technical Award, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Jordyn Gowell: Summa cum laude, East Monmouth Methodist Church Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship in Mmemory of Alice D. Fairchild, Monmouth Lions Club Scholarship, Dr. Arthur and Mabel T. Chick Scholarship, Drama Award, Stuart L. Foster Most Coachable Female Athlete Award, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Natalie Grandahl: Summa cum laude, Trustees’ Award — First Honor Essayist, Monmouth Academy Alumni Association Phyllis Smith Ambrose Scholarship in Memory of Stanley, Russell and Mildred Smith, Donald L. Auclair Scholarship, W. Ingraham Scholarship, Yearbook Award, Student Government Award, National Honor Society Award, Excellence and Achievement in Academic Competition, Drama Award, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Lydia Handley: Monmouth Firefighters’ Richard P. Milligan Scholarship, Band Award.

Katherine Harris: Summa cum laude, Rosella Landers Memorial Award, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Elyse Homer: Summa cum laude, Jeremy Savard Fine Arts Scholarship, Monmouth Fish and Game Members’ Memorial Scholarship in Memory of Robert Pettengill Sr. and Joe Bergeron, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Campbell Houston: National Honor Society Award, Excellence and Achievement in Academic Competition.

Kaitlin Hunt: Summa cum laude, Charles L. Andrews Award- Excellence in World Language, Monmouth Lions Club Scholarship, Monmouth Athletic Boosters’ Scholarship, Connie Ham Dineen Humanitarian Award, Winthrop Rotary Club Scholarship, Doris Poole Merit Award, National Honor Society Award, Excellence and Achievement in Academic Competition, October Student of the Month, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Kathryn Jordan: Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Hannah Levesque: Beryl P. Jordan Scholarship, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Annalyse Lewis: Trustees’ Award — Excellence in Art, Band Award, John Phillip Sousa Band Award, Monmouth American Legion Post 204 Scholarship in Memory of Stanley “Jake” Kanzy, Stuart L. Foster Memorial Scholarship, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Gabriel Martin: Summa cum laude, Monmouth Federal Credit Union Further Education Award in Memory of Robert Walker and Pauline McDougald, Monmouth American Legion Post 204 Scholarship in Memory of Merle Douglas, Alberta Butterfield Award, Nancy Bates Ludewig Continuing Education Grant, W. Ingraham Scholarship, Student Government Award, Future Business Leaders of America Award, Drama Award, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Cody McDonald: Capital Area Technical Center — EMBARK Scholarship, Scott Pettengill Scholarship, Maine Blue Collar Scholarship.

Thomas Neal: Summa cum laude, Maine Principals’ Association Award, Truman W. Hollis Good Citizenship Award, Annabessacook Lake Improvement Association Victor Amnott Scholarship, George and Evelyn Chick Scholarship, Dr. Arthur and Mabel T. Chick Scholarship, Fred and Terry Lebel Memorial Scholarship, Monmouth Academy Alumni Association Scholarship, Monmouth Athletic Boosters’ Scholarship, Yearbook Award, Student Government Award, Future Business Leaders of America Award, Drama Award, Packard Athletic Award, Stuart L. Foster Most Coachable Male Athlete Award, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Daan Overbeek: Drama Award, Mustang Pride Award, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Alexis Trott: Summa cum laude, Trustees’ Awards — Excellence in History, Highest Rank in Science, Excellence and Achievement in Academic Competition, Friends of Cumston Library Scholarship, W. Ingraham Scholarship, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

Delaney Willey: Student Government Award, Excellence and Achievement in Academic Competition.

Madison Wright: Summa cum laude.

Edmund Zuis: Summa cum laude, Trustees’ Awards: Second Honor Essayist, Excellence in English Composition, Lester M. Andrews Award — Highest Average in Mathematics, Dr. Edwin Beal Award — Highest Rank in Economics, National Honor Society Award, Dr. Arthur and Marjorie Sprague Scholarship, Floyd Gray Scholarship, Excellence and Achievement in Academic Competition, Monmouth Academy Theater Arts Scholarship, Drama Award, Band Award, Betty S. Davis Senior Athletic Award.

« Previous

Next »