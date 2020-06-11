LAKELAND, Fla. – Michael J. Belskis, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. Born April 25, 1950 in Rumford, he went to local schools and graduated at Stephens High School.He later moved to the Lewiston Auburn area. He worked at Pineland Hospital as a caregiver for many years. In 2018, because of illness he moved to Lakeland, Fla. to stay with his brother, Tony. He loved to watch the Boston Red Sox and play cards.He was predeceased by his parents, Adam and Millie Belskis; his grandparents, Bennie and Alice Cornelio, Bronis and Josephine Belskis.He leaves behind a sister, Ruth Couture, husband Gerry, his brothers, Tony, wife Jennifer, Peter, wife Nannette, and Billy, wife Dianne; three nephews, four nieces, five great-nieces, and three great-nephews. Burial will be in Lakeland Fla.Send donations to Cancer foundation.

