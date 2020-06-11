To the Editor:
Dear Members of the Gould Community:
As the Head of School, I know too well the letter I am supposed to write. Stating Gould’s position that we stand with, and in support of, the families and friends of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd, our fellow human beings who were senselessly and horrifically killed, by individuals in positions of power charged with protecting them. While all of this is true, it simply is not enough.
At Gould, we enjoy the privilege of living in a safe and supportive school community in the beautiful natural setting of Western Maine. Because we are relatively removed from violent acts of racism, we must make an effort to lean even further into our mission than we have in the past. In a peaceful manner, we will act with purpose to be upstanding, compassionate individuals in a society that needs our participation to be educated and civilized.
I pledge to you that we are committed to doing more. Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion task force* will lead us in this work. We firmly believe that Black Lives Matter. We will speak up. We will strive to continue to do better to understand and improve. We will provide a safe community for all to learn and become the best versions of themselves.
Chris Gorycki
Interim Head of School
Gould Academy
