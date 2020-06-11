DEAR SUN SPOTS: On May 16 I went shopping at the Auburn Walmart and upon my arrival home I noticed one of my ladies black leather gloves was missing. If anyone out there finds my glove, please bring it to the store and I will pick it up. I would be extremely grateful.

— No name, Auburn

ANSWER: Sun Spots is a great way to put out the word when you’ve lost something. One of my favorite letters ever was from a woman who had lost a treasured necklace and a reader found it and brought it to the Sun Journal office.

It’s definitely worth your time to jot a note to Sun Spots if you’ve lost something when you’re out and about!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Since so many area festivals, including the Great Falls Balloon Festival, have been canceled this year, and knowing some of that money goes to nonprofits, perhaps those in charge could start a GoFund Me page and/or list all the area nonprofits together. That way, people who want to contribute to help these nonprofits still can. I know these organizations are going to miss this money.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: Your suggestion is a good one and I’m using it as a call to all nonprofits to make their needs known. Although we are facing much lack in the world right now, there are also generous, caring people who have the means to help and share what they have with others. Most nonprofits have websites with information on how to donate. People who wish to give can also go to United Way’s 211 Maine website (211maine.org) or simply call 211 to get information on area nonprofits, including how to contact them. If we all work together, we can keep these festivals and fundraisers alive and keep nonprofits going. It may look different than it has in the past, but we can’t just give up. Mainers just don’t do that!

Be sure to research the organization you want to give to if you aren’t already familiar with it.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I saw the question regarding thrift stores in the June 4 Sun Spots and am happy to say that our Androscoggin Hospice Thrift Store is open for business as of June 3 and we are accepting donations. Our hours are Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.

The store is at 245 Center Street, Suite 2, in Auburn and the phone number is 312-5092.

We are taking donations during our business hours at the back of our building and ask that donations only be left during those times. We also encourage people to shop as we have some wonderful items in the store.

Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice is a nonprofit organization. Our thrift store raises money for patients who have an inability to pay for services.

— Kathy, manager of Volunteer Resources, Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice, Auburn

ANSWER: I’m so glad to hear you are back in business. I, for one, have missed my thrift store shopping time and am looking forward to perusing, with my newly acquired social distancing skills firmly in place!

