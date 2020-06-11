Charges

Lewiston

  • Devin Leonard, 27, of 139 Broad St., Auburn, on a warrant charging a probation violation, 3:02 a.m. Thursday on Farwell Street.
  • Christopher Kyajohnian, 44, of 601 Woodman Hill Road, Minot, on a warrant charging assault and violating conditions of release, 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 75 Walnut St.
  • Karen Burnham, 57, of 26 Walnut St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 5:50 p.m. Thursday at that address.

Auburn

  •  Donte Basnight, 20, of Brooklyn, New York, on charges of refusing to submit to arrest, theft of services and refusal to provide identification, 8:12 p.m. Wednesday at Domino’s Pizza, 62 School St.

 

 

