Charges
Lewiston
- Devin Leonard, 27, of 139 Broad St., Auburn, on a warrant charging a probation violation, 3:02 a.m. Thursday on Farwell Street.
- Christopher Kyajohnian, 44, of 601 Woodman Hill Road, Minot, on a warrant charging assault and violating conditions of release, 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 75 Walnut St.
- Karen Burnham, 57, of 26 Walnut St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 5:50 p.m. Thursday at that address.
Auburn
- Donte Basnight, 20, of Brooklyn, New York, on charges of refusing to submit to arrest, theft of services and refusal to provide identification, 8:12 p.m. Wednesday at Domino’s Pizza, 62 School St.
