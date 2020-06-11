NEWRY — Selectmen unanimously approved holding a public hearing for John Amann, who wants operate an adult-use marijuana retail store named the “House of Ganja.”

The public hearing will be at the Newry Town Office at 6 p.m on Tuesday.

Selectmen will be meeting beforehand at 5 p.m.

The application for an adult-use marijuana retail store was the first the town has received.

Town Administrator Amy Bernard said she has “deemed” the application complete.

Residents will be able to call into the meeting by dialing 425-436-6372 and then putting in the access code 531106.

In other news, selectmen unanimously voted to add Deputy Town Clerk Laurie Walker to the town’s Norway Savings Bank account.

The reason behind the Walker addition is the town currently only has one other signer on the account, which is Bernard.

