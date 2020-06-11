NEWRY — Selectmen unanimously approved holding a public hearing for John Amann, who wants operate an adult-use marijuana retail store named the “House of Ganja.”
The public hearing will be at the Newry Town Office at 6 p.m on Tuesday.
Selectmen will be meeting beforehand at 5 p.m.
The application for an adult-use marijuana retail store was the first the town has received.
Town Administrator Amy Bernard said she has “deemed” the application complete.
Residents will be able to call into the meeting by dialing 425-436-6372 and then putting in the access code 531106.
In other news, selectmen unanimously voted to add Deputy Town Clerk Laurie Walker to the town’s Norway Savings Bank account.
The reason behind the Walker addition is the town currently only has one other signer on the account, which is Bernard.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Bethel Citizen
Unprecedented ceremony for Telstar seniors
-
Advertiser Democrat
A dog and his bone
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford’s annual town meeting scheduled July 11
-
Advertiser Democrat
No school feeding program in Oxford Hills this summer
-
Advertiser Democrat
SAD 17 board approves $42.9 million budget