WALES — After a two-month pandemic delay, Regional School Unit 4’s directors approved a $19.6 million budget for 2020-21 and will send it to voters in July.

The board voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve a budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. The spending plan is about $500,000 more than the current $19.1 million budget.

Superintendent Andrew Carlton has said next year’s budget will need additional money for contracted employee raises, cost increases for health insurance and other increased expenses.

The school system, which includes Sabattus, Litchfield and Wales, typically holds a school board vote on the budget in April, a district meeting on the budget in May and a referendum on it in June. That timeline has been disrupted by COVID-19 and the state’s order for people to stay home.

The governor is allowing school systems to skip district budget meetings, that intermediate step between the board vote and referendum. RSU 4’s proposed budget will go straight to referendum on July 14.

Superintendent Andrew Carlton said the school system will post budget information online before the referendum and will accept public comment on it through the RSU 4 website.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: