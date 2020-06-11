Marissa Paine is pictured receiving the Diane E. Curtis Medical Scholarship award from Scholarship Committee Chairman Tom Curtis of Norway.

SOUTH PARIS — The Diane E. Curtis Medical Scholarship, started in 2014 to honor the late wife of Thomas H. L. Curtis, a resident of Norway, has been awarded to Marissa D. Paine of South Paris.

The $1,000 scholarship is given annually to a deserving student in Oxford or Androscoggin County who wishes to pursue a career in the medical field.

Paine is a senior at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School and achieved a ranking of number two in her graduating class. She is planning to attend the University of Maine Orono in the fall in pursuit of a medical career.

The scholarship recipient must complete an application form discussing what community and volunteering activities in which he/she is or has been involved, what leadership qualities he/she has displayed, a transcript of high school or college grades, at least two letters of recommendation and the reasons behind the applicant’s decision to pursue a medical career.

Paine will receive a check for the scholarship amount once she forwards to the committee her first semester grades from UMaine Orono next winter.

