To the Editor:

The corona virus released on the world by communist China during the December 2019 and January 2020 time frame has caused the biggest and most dangerous pandemic to be endured by just about everyone now alive anywhere in the world today. Not only that, but the communist Chinese have also been financially ripping off Americans and the people of many other countries around the world by stealing technologies of numerous types ranging from manufacturing techniques to patented medications, drugs, military and space equipment development. The Chinese also do not respect patent laws intended to protect inventors of new equipment or copyright laws intended to protect writers and other people’s right to profit from their inventions or original thoughts or printed materials.

Some of the ways they rip us off is by allowing American companies to operate in China, where labor is cheap and they can observe and steal our ideas and manufacturing secrets through direct observation or reverse engineering some of our latest equipment.

Another way to steal some of our newest ideas and scientific discoveries is through sending some of their brightest young people to the United States as exchange students who can learn from professors in some of our most advanced colleges and universities where they gain access to some of our newest technological ideas as well as political philosophies. Likewise, they gain access to more advanced technical books, articles, journals, and ideas, which may be protected by copyright laws, not respected by the Chinese.

Perhaps the greatest threat to our American well being is the fact that more than 80% of our generic drug and virus medications are now produced in communist China, meaning that the health of millions of Americans could potentially be threatened by communists who may intend to do us harm by producing and selling to us dangerous or deadly medications that we could be subjected to.

What now? Let’s start by telling our congressmen and women that we want the above listed problems corrected in the immediate future. At least, we need to revive the United States’ ability to produce our own medications in America.

Richard Grover

Mason Twp.

filed under: