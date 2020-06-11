HARRISON — Robert Spencer of Waterford will read from and talk about his new book, Prospects, on Wednesday, June 17 at 1:00 p.m., via a Zoom discussion hosted by Harrison Village Library.

Based on the life of Clarence Potter, a Canadian miner who moved to Maine in 1897 to make his fortune in the mines of Oxford County, the story takes place with a backdrop of the Maine mining scene at the turn of the twentieth century. For more information and an invitation to the event, please e-mail library director Kathleen Kramer at [email protected]

