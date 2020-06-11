HARRISON — Robert Spencer of Waterford will read from and talk about his new book, Prospects, on Wednesday, June 17 at 1:00 p.m., via a Zoom discussion hosted by Harrison Village Library.
Based on the life of Clarence Potter, a Canadian miner who moved to Maine in 1897 to make his fortune in the mines of Oxford County, the story takes place with a backdrop of the Maine mining scene at the turn of the twentieth century. For more information and an invitation to the event, please e-mail library director Kathleen Kramer at [email protected]
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Business
Pandemic sparks bicycle boom, and Mainers overwhelm supply
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: June 11
-
Advertiser Democrat
Waterford author to discuss new book
-
Advertiser Democrat
Paris Elementary’s sixth grade celebration
-
Advertiser Democrat
‘Home work’ opens at Gallery 302