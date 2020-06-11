WEST PARIS — The West Paris Historical Society is sorry to announce that due to the severity of regulations on holding public meetings due to Covid-19 that it is canceling all meetings until further notice. Should anyone wish to get into the museum for any reason, call Diana Abbott at 515-1998.
