WEST PARIS — The West Paris Historical Society is sorry to announce that due to the severity of regulations on holding public meetings due to Covid-19 that it is canceling all meetings until further notice. Should anyone wish to get into the museum for any reason, call Diana Abbott at 515-1998.

