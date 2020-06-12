DEAR SUN SPOTS: AARP Free Tax Preparation service at Sacred Heart will not reopen in 2020. We just received word that the National AARP Tax-Aide Foundation has decided not to allow any of its Free Tax Preparation sites to reopen this season due to COVID-19.

Given that most of our volunteers and customers are part of the highest risk group, this is probably the wisest choice, although we did have a plan for a way to open as safely as possible. We will be calling the 400 or so people who have waited patiently for our reopening. Hopefully, as the science advances, we will be able to open in 2021. Our thanks to everyone for their support of our program and please know that we are very disappointed we will not be able to help any more taxpayers this year.

— No name, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Last summer my mother had cancer and was told she had less than six months to live. Two doctors confirmed this and we were told that as soon as the Death with Dignity law was passed she would be eligible.

In early October, her doctor said he could not prescribe life-ending medication for her as there were no procedures in place. Was this true? By the end of October she was bed-ridden and asked a nurse what she had to do to die. The nurse told her she had to stop eating and drinking for three to five days. She did that and suffered for six days. Why was she not eligible to die with dignity? Were we told the truth? How could they pass the law with no procedures in place?

— Barry, no town

ANSWER: First of all, Barry, I am so sorry you and your dear mother had to go through this. It’s so difficult to lose a loved one and even worse to feel that you didn’t get the support you needed during a very difficult time.

Maine’s Death with Dignity Act was signed into law Sept. 19, 2019. However, the majority of Maine physicians weren’t yet prescribing life-ending medication until at least January 2020. Data needed to be collected from health care providers to develop proper policies, including medications that had to be reviewed and standardized. Pharmacist liability and drug combinations had to be considered because the law didn’t specify what pharmaceuticals should be used for life-ending medication.

Lastly, not all physicians choose to participate. However you have the choice and the right to find a health care provider to support your decisions.

For more information, go to https://www.mainedeathwithdignity.org/. To review Maine’s Death with Dignity Act, you can find it here: https://www.mainelegislature.org/legis/bills/bills_129th/billtexts/HP094801.asp .

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have four dark maple dining room chairs that I would like to have refinished and wondered if you have someone in your Rolodex who can help me. I appreciate and thank you for all your help.

— No name, Jay

ANSWER: This is a popular request. My Rolodex lists John Leavitt, The Chair Doctor. He is in Turner and you can reach him at 225-2293. His website is chairdoctormaine.com.

Readers, if you have someone else you would like to recommend, please do!

