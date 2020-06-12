KINGFIELD — A Carrabassett Valley man was injured Thursday when the car he was driving on Route 27 swerved into the opposite lane and collided head on with a pickup truck, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. wrote in a statement.
A 2016 Impala driven by David Roden, 50, of Carrabassett Valley was going north when it collided with a 2019 Honda Ridgeline driven by Donna Churchill, 56, of North New Portland.
Roden was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. Churchill was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Deputy Alan Elmes and Kingfield Fire Department to respond to the crash reported at 4:24 p.m.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Encore
Harlow gallery announces winners for Art2020
-
Encore
From Glitz to Goats: One opera singer’s journey to farming for fiber
-
Franklin
Carrabassett Valley man injured in head on crash in Kingfield
-
Lewiston-Auburn
RSU 4 school board approves $19.6M budget
-
Maine
Massachusetts man pays off nearly 42-year-old Maine parking ticket