David Roden , 50, of Carrabassett Valley was injured Thursday after the car he was driving north on Route 27 in Kingfield crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck driven by Donna Churchill, 56. of North New Portland, according to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office photo

KINGFIELD — A Carrabassett Valley man was injured Thursday when the car he was driving on Route 27 swerved into the opposite lane and collided head on with a pickup truck, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. wrote in a statement.

A 2016 Impala driven by David Roden, 50, of Carrabassett Valley was going north when it collided with a  2019 Honda Ridgeline driven by Donna Churchill, 56, of North New Portland.

Roden was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.  Churchill was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Deputy Alan Elmes and Kingfield Fire Department to respond to the crash reported at 4:24 p.m.

