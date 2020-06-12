Recently, I saw an advertisement on television that claimed a product is “one tough (vulgarity unstated).” Does anyone not know what the next word would be?

Vulgarity on television?

There is never any need for vulgarity in advertising.

This country is becoming like ancient Rome. Not yet, but headed that way.

Tacit vulgarity. Why?

David Grard, Lewiston

