FARMINGTON — Nicholas Sparks, a Electrical Engineering major at Grove City College from Farmington, has been named to the Dean’s List with Distinction for the Spring 2020 semester. Nicholas is a 2018 graduate of Homeschool and is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Rodney Sparks (Shay) from Farmington, ME.

Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

