FARMINGTON — This summer children of all ages can be raising money for The Care and Share Food Closet while reading and listening to books in any format. The library will donate five cents a book, more for books longer than 100 pages. The children need to register and keep a record of their reading. There will be weekly raffles for Gifford Ice Cream Cone Coupons and used books. Ten top readers will win gift certificates from Devaney, Doak and Garrett.
It begins June 17 and ends August 11. You can register by email: [email protected] or phone: 207~778~4312 or mail: Farmington Public Library, 117 Academy St., Farmington, Maine 04938. For more information, look at our Facebook page: FPL Summer Reading Program.
Since we can’t gather in groups there will be weekly recorded online story times to watch at your convenience: Baby Rhymes, Preschool Story Time and Owl Club for school age children. Make a difference in your community and in yourself by reading with us this summer.
