CAMDEN — Multi-talented Janelle McCoy will give an online presentation (all the way from Oregon) via Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25, via the Camden Public Library, to discuss her unusual path from opera singer to goat farmer. To request a Zoom link to attend, email [email protected]

Born and raised in the rural South, McCoy had one dream: to get out! Whether by fate or fluke, a rich voice emerged from a petite, bookish student. Geography might have dictated a career at the Grand Ole Opry rather than a classical venue, but providence had other plans. After years of performing, a catastrophic auto accident followed by a cancer diagnosis led her to embrace a career in nonprofit leadership.

What followed next is as unlikely as the beginning of her story. McCoy is the executive director for the Friends of Buford Park and Mt. Pisgah in Eugene, Oregon, and has led a number of other nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia. Empowered by a life-changing stint at “New Cowgirl Camp” in the summer of 2019, she also raises a small crew of goats for fiber.

For more information on this and other online programs, visit librarycamden.org.

