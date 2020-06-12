I think that breathing is a good thing to pay attention to while playing golf. You can really notice near the end of rounds when the heat is on, the pros taking deep breaths. This can really help reduce the pressure. When taking those deep breaths you want to inhale and fill you stomach up- then exhale. While putting where there is the maximum pressure, try to exhale during the backstroke. That will help turn off the brain from over thinking. Try these breathing tips and see how they can help relieve stress from your game.
