Does your washing machine give you a call when your clothes are ready for the dryer? Does your refrigerator let you know when you’re running low on yogurt and wine? We’re looking for people who have gotten a head start on setting up smart homes, whether it’s simply linking your lights and security cameras to Alexa or going all in and making even small appliances, faucets and more a part of the network. Contact Mark LaFlamme at [email protected]
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Have you filled out your CENSUS?
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rural Maine proves a challenge for U.S. Census
-
Maine
Woman drives vehicle into Aubuchon Hardware in Waterville
-
Sports
Poll finds majority of Americans are OK with NFL protests during the anthem
-
Business
Tourism, hospitality groups ask for $800 million to save Maine’s industry from collapse