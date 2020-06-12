LEWISTON — The Lewiston Comprehensive High School Class of 1974 recently placed a granite bench in the LHS Memorial Garden. The bench includes the words “Friends, I will remember you,” from the John Denver song “Friends,” which was the class graduation song.

It also includes “Comprehensive” in the school name, and states the class was, and is, the one and only from LCHS. The class of 1974 was the first class to graduate from the new high school on East Avenue. At the time, the school was called Lewiston Comprehensive High School, as it included regional students in the vocational classes. Diplomas, yearbooks and class rings all included the word “Comprehensive.” The next year, the name was changed back to Lewiston High School, leaving the class of ’74 as the only class to bear the long name.

During and after its 45-year class reunion last year, donations were requested to add the bench to the high school garden. With the support of LHS Athletic Director Jason Fuller, Assistant Principal Jay Dufour and Facilities Manager Ray Roy, donations from dozens of classmates, the final product was placed in the garden on June 9.

The bench will be a way to remember all class members, living and passed. It will also add a bit of trivia for all LHS students, alumni and visitors. With more than 500 members, the class of 1974 may have been one of the largest classes to graduate from Lewiston’s secondary school. It was the only class to graduate from LCHS.

