NORTH CHESTERVILLE — Although the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers have not been allowed to have their regular monthly meetings, it does not mean they have not been involved in community concerns like “Feed the Children”. We realized our Chesterville children were not in school and receiving their normal lunches.

Although the school district was covering the week days there was still a need for Saturdays. Other people along with our NCEH members decided to fill that gap. They all got together to provide lunches for Chesterville children. Right from the beginning our members took turns providing non-food and food supplies, working the table wearing face masks and gloves to make sandwiches, etc. and pack the lunch bags, while others baked at home and dropped off individually wrapped goodies. It was a community effort.

We also were concerned that our eleven graduating seniors from Chesterville were not able to enjoy the activities and recognition that seniors usually experience. We wanted them to know we care and want to recognize their many achievements. Therefore, this year, the NCEH are gifting our eleven MBHS graduating seniors a VISA gift card. We wish them and all graduating seniors the very best in their future endeavors.

« Previous

filed under: