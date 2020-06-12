FARMINGTON – Betty Ann Ventrella, 91, a lifelong resident of Livermore Falls, passed away peacefully June 11, 2020, at Sandy River Nursing Home in Farmington, following complications from a stroke last fall. She was born in Livermore Falls on April 22, 1929, the second of four daughters of Stanley W. Pike and Eileen (Foley) Pike. Betty graduated from Livermore Falls High School in the class of 1947. On June 4, 1949, she married Egidio “Geo” Ventrella at St. Rose of Lima. They spent 30 years together before his unexpected passing on May 4, 1979.She spent her adult life working part time at Livermore Falls Radio Company, an appliance store owned by her parents. She later worked as a hand lacer at Livermore Falls Shoe.She was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima in Jay, a member of the Daughters of Isabella, and an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary. For many years she participated in a neighborhood social group, and enjoyed her Tuesday morning socials at McDonalds in Jay.Betty loved nothing more than being surrounded by her family and friends and always looked forward to get togethers in her home. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She never missed an opportunity to support her grandchildren in all of their sports and activities, and she was their biggest fan. Nana Betty, as the grandchildren called her, was full of life and spunk, and truly believed age was but a number. Her blue eyeshadow, orange lipstick, coffee in hand, and flip flops no matter the weather were her trademarks, and she never said goodbye without adding, “You’re special.”She is survived by her sister, Barbara Begin of Jay; her four children, Donna Labbe and her husband Daniel of Jay, Terry Leclerc and her husband Richard “Dee” of Jay, Michael Ventrella and his wife Janet of Jay, and Nancy Anctil and her husband Daniel of Livermore. Her grandchildren include Karyn Labbe, Karla Labbe, Krystal Leclerc Wettstone, Kelly Leclerc, Rachel Ventrella Toner, Thomas Ventrella, Kathryn Ventrella Robitaille, Michael Anctil, and Brandon Anctil. Betty has six great-grandchildren, Zoe Groomes, Isaac Groomes, Vera Toner, Nora Toner, Cate Wettstone and Camryn Wettstone.In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two of her sisters, Pauline Pourdrier and Norma Ouellette.Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Monday, June 15 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay, Maine. Due to COVID 19 there will be no visiting hours. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

