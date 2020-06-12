FARMINGTON – Tracey A. Giroux, 51, of Livermore, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, surrounded by his family. He was born in Lewiston, on Feb. 28, 1969, the son of Lawrence and Laura (Libby) Giroux. He was a 1987 graduate of Leavitt Area High School. He worked as a truck driver for Caldwell Farms in Turner for over 20 years. Tracey was a member of the Fire Fighters Association of Turner volunteering his time for over 20 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, four-wheeling and other outdoor activities.He is survived by his companion, Jamie Austin of Livermore; his children, Christopher Giroux of South Paris, Kelsey and Damian Provost of Greene, Cameron Fuentes and Stephanie Baker of Turner, stepdaughters, Talisha Lara and Audra Milos; his sisters, Rosalie Dudley and her husband Richard Caron of Leeds, Eva Dudley and her husband Peter Leavitt of Turner, Carmen Giroux of Turner and her companion Raymond Glidden, his brothers, John Dudley and his wife Margot of Hartford, Lawrence Giroux and his wife Cynthia of Hartford, Edward Giroux and his wife Deborah of Greene, Lorenzo Giroux and his wife Patricia of Bridgton, and Troy Giroux and his wife Rhonda of Rumford; he also leaves behind his grandchildren; many nieces, nephews; many friends and extended family; also his faithful dog “Mel”. He was predeceased by his parents; and brothers, Robert Dudley and his wife Dorothy, Paul Giroux; and his stepson, Xavier Fuentes. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com A Celebration of Life Gathering will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.If desired contribution may be made in memory of Tracey A. Giroux to:The ALS Association Northern New England Chapter,The Concord Center10 Ferry StreetSuite 438Concord, NH 03301

