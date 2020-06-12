Our Franklin County Animal Shelter pet of the week is Frankie. He’s a senior male and has this to say:
“Hello there, my name is Frankie. I am a very sweet older gentleman that is looking for a quiet home to live out my golden years. I am very sweet but also a little shy. I can be very finicky about my litter box habits.”
(Many cats become arthritic as they age, and jumping or stepping in and out of a litter box becomes too painful. As arthritic cats continue to age, sometimes they move too slowly to make it to the litter box in time. Make sure the litter box is in a place that is easily reached by your senior cat. Some cats may become increasingly picky about having a clean litter box, and may refuse to use a box that needs to be scooped, emptied, or washed.)
