Charges

Lewiston

  • Stanley Laurinaitis, 31, of 37 Glenview Drive, Sabattus, on a charge of domestic assault, 11 p.m. Thursday at 160 Webster St.
  • Richard Rogers, 38, of 302 Aspen Court, Auburn, on a warrant charging two counts of theft, 5:35 a.m. Friday at 151 Horton St.

Auburn

  • Joshua Stark, 27, of 8 Bartholomew St., Lisbon, on a charge of domestic assault, 12:47 p.m. Friday at 21 Washington Park Road.
  • Dustin Montminy, 25, of 49 Newbury St., on a charge of criminal threatening, 8:31 p.m. Thursday on Pine Street.
  • Lynn Davis, 39, of 104 Long Beach Road, Sabattus, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 9 p.m. Thursday at 32 Hampshire St.

Androscoggin County

  • Haley Donovan, 25, of 15 Hudon Road, Lisbon, arrested by Maine State Police on warrants charging failure to appear in court, 6:45 p.m. Thursday on Bates Street, Lewiston.
  • Katlynn Giasson, 31, of 10 Church St., West Paris, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging assault and aggravated assault, 7:20 p.m. Thursday at that address.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
police logs
Related Stories
Latest Articles