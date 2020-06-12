Charges
Lewiston
- Stanley Laurinaitis, 31, of 37 Glenview Drive, Sabattus, on a charge of domestic assault, 11 p.m. Thursday at 160 Webster St.
- Richard Rogers, 38, of 302 Aspen Court, Auburn, on a warrant charging two counts of theft, 5:35 a.m. Friday at 151 Horton St.
Auburn
- Joshua Stark, 27, of 8 Bartholomew St., Lisbon, on a charge of domestic assault, 12:47 p.m. Friday at 21 Washington Park Road.
- Dustin Montminy, 25, of 49 Newbury St., on a charge of criminal threatening, 8:31 p.m. Thursday on Pine Street.
- Lynn Davis, 39, of 104 Long Beach Road, Sabattus, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 9 p.m. Thursday at 32 Hampshire St.
Androscoggin County
- Haley Donovan, 25, of 15 Hudon Road, Lisbon, arrested by Maine State Police on warrants charging failure to appear in court, 6:45 p.m. Thursday on Bates Street, Lewiston.
- Katlynn Giasson, 31, of 10 Church St., West Paris, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging assault and aggravated assault, 7:20 p.m. Thursday at that address.
