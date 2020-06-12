Mooselookmeguntic Lake – A wonderful vacation cottage on the shores of Mooselook Lake. Enjoy over 16,000 acres of water at your doorstep. Troll for native salmon and brook trout or fly fish the famous upper dam pools, all of this starts from your private dock! This log cabin is in great has been well cared for and offers great amenities including 4 season use. Decent size with almost 1700 sq ft, 3 beds, 1.5 baths and detached garage and shed. Third Bedroom in Finished basement area with walk-out. Great opportunity to get on this wonderful lake, DON’T WAIT, call today! OCCUPANCY NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 10/01/20

For more information call Morton & Furbish Broker/Owner James Eastlack 207.864.5777 (office) 207.670.5058 (cell) Click Link to View Listing