Entries should be completed and delivered to the theater before the end of June; the Installation will be displayed from July through September. We hope to have an awards event in August. The art will be returned to the artists in October.
Stop by the RFA Lakeside Theater between 10 AM and 2 PM, Mondays through Thursdays to register and pick up your board. Release your inner artist and share your happiness with everyone!
For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.
