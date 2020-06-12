Stephanie Chu-O’Neil

Hey! The Farmer’s Market is back! Every Tuesday from 11 to 2. It’s definitely a sign of summer for me. Outdoor shopping is my cup of tea. I am also a big fan of blueberry picking, foraging of any kind, yard sales and of course the Bargain Barn. There’s always something new and someone new to chat with, so don’t forget to stop by and while your there say hello to Joanne for me.

