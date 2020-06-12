Over the past several months we’ve been serving your banking needs at our drive-up windows, by phone, online, and by appointment. Starting on June 15th our branch lobbies will be opening back up for in-person service with slightly modified hours. While we look forward to seeing you, our drive-up service, online banking, and ATMs continue to be great distant banking options to serve those that are most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Visit our updated locations page to see the new hours for your branch.

As we reopen, the health and safety of you and our employees remains our top priority. Our teams are taking extra precaution to provide you with a safe banking experience.

Here’s what you can expect the next time you visit one of our branches

Sanitized & Clean

We’re still routinely sanitizing and conducting daily deep cleaning. A customer sanitation station will continue to be provided at the entrance area of each branch as well.



Social Distancing

Floor markers have been placed to help you social distance We’re also limiting the numbers of customers in our lobbies. Please note maximum capacity will vary by lobby size.

Mask Requirement

Per state of Maine guidelines, we are requiring customers to wear masks upon entering our lobbies. Don’t have a mask? No worries, we’ll provide one!

Glass Protective Barrier

At each of our locations glass protective barriers have been installed at teller lines to provide additional protection when being served by your Personal Banker.

Rangeley

2484 Main St, Rangeley, Maine 04970

207.864.3321

Lobby Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 8:30 am – 3:00 pm

Friday: 8:30 am – 5:00 pm

