KINGFIELD — During on online celebration of Bowdoin College’s Class of 2020, held May 23, 2020, bachelor of arts degrees were awarded to approximately 473 students from 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and 32 other countries and territories.
Courtland Talmage, of Kingfield, graduated with a major in economics and a minor in psychology.
The event was not a replacement for the traditional cap-and-gown Commencement that Bowdoin will hold on campus next May for the Class of 2020, but rather the first act, a way to recognize the achievements right now of an extraordinary group. The program for this year’s celebration of the Class of 2020 was put together with ideas and preferences submitted by seniors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Franklin Journal
UMF faculty members honored
-
The Franklin Journal
USDA issues food assistance payments
-
The Franklin Journal
Talmage graduates
-
The Franklin Journal
Free summer meal program for RSU 9
-
The Franklin Journal
Dean’s List