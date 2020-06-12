FARMINGTON — After purchasing 926 Farmington Falls Road three years ago, daughter and dad duo Keeley Valverde and Dennis Riordan plan to open The Farmhouse Beer Garden July 4th weekend.

The hours will be 12-8 p.m. daily. The intention is to source everything needed right here in Maine, Valverde said in a recent email.

At the Farmington Board of Selectmen meeting Tuesday, June 9, Valverde said had previous experience. She and her husband created a beer garden in the backyard last year.

There have been incredible gatherings and some fun, neat events such as Costa Rican horses dancing in my backyard one year and an Oktoberfest with instruments performing German music for four hours, she said.

“We are keeping the menu on the small side for now,” she said in her email. “Artisan style pizza will be made on site and fresh salads made with local ingredients. All of the beer will be locally sourced from Maine breweries.

“Farmhouse Ice Cream will serve soft serve ice cream, sundaes, shakes, root beer floats, and a variety of ice cream tacos.”

Valverde is not sure at this time what her needs for staff will be.

“Once I get open I will have a better idea. My dad and daughter, Max, will be working side by side with me once we get open,” she said.

“We are offering take out with outdoor dining at our nostalgic 1850’s farmhouse,” Valverde said. “Enjoy the beautiful views while tasting our artisan pizza and your favorite beer on tap from local breweries.

“There is a pizza for everyone, everything is fresh and made with ingredients from local farmers. We will have 12 beers on tap and your favorite bottled beer to go as well. To round out the experience, you can enjoy a soft serve cone or shake from our Farmhouse Ice Cream.

“There is plenty of room to spread out, relax and enjoy what Maine has to offer here at The Farmhouse Beer Garden.”

The garden hasn’t been built yet and it’s going to be a fantastic experience, Valverde said.

“We can’t wait to share it with you,” she said.

