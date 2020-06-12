Trade groups representing Maine’s hospitality and tourism businesses on Friday pitched an $800 million state bailout plan for an industry they warned was on the verge of collapse.

The Maine hospitality, tourism and retail recovery plan would use more than half the $1.25 billion in federal money allocated to the state to pay for expenses from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the devastation the state’s restrictions are causing, this emergency funding is crucial for business survival,” said Hospitality Maine CEO Steve Hewins.

“Many business are fighting for survival,” said Maine Tourism Association CEO Tony Cameron. “Some will not open this year and some, unfortunately, will have to close for good.”

The plan is backed by Hospitality Maine, The Maine Tourism Association, Maine Campground Owners Association, the Retail Association of Maine and Ski Maine.

The plan includes $710 million in grants to businesses to pay for expenses and payroll and $50 million to help hospitality, tourism and retail workers cover rent, childcare and transportation.

Smaller amounts would be directed to tourism marketing, technical assistance and low interest loans for start up and workforce training costs.

The groups have not consulted Gov. Janet Mills about the proposal, but Hewins said he hoped it would start a conversation with the administration.

“We have a big problem that requires a big solution,” Hewins said.

“We cannot implement this plan, this is Gov. Mills responsibility.”

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: