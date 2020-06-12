MOUNT HERMON, Massachusetts — Reese Farrell of Auburn was among the 201 students who graduated May 24 from Northfield Mount Hermon.

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring. Among the graduates was Brianna Douglass of Albany Township, who received a master of arts degree.

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania — The following students were named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2020 semester at Grove City College:

Matthew Bennett of Bethel; and Nicholas Sparks of Farmington, with distinction.

Students eligible for the dean’s list have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the dean’s list with distinction, a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84.

NEWTON, Massachusetts — Lasell University has announced students named to the dean’s list for their academic accomplishments in the Spring 2020 semester. Area students include:

Samantha Grandahl, North Monmouth; Trevor Lachance, Minot; Haley Pelletier, Norway; Sarah Walton, Mechanic Falls; Alexis Gatto, Auburn; Emma Vierling, Monmouth; Wyatt Edwards, Gray; Kiara Fournier, Auburn; Caleb Roberts-Yarnevich, Auburn; and Zoe Nadeau, Turner.

CHARLESTON, South Carolina — Nicholas Labate of Hebron graduated with a bachelor of science degree in public health from College of Charleston in May. Labate was among more than 1,500 students who received degrees.

LOUDONVILLE, New York — Tyler Swanbeck of Hebron has been named to the Siena College dean’s list for the Spring 2020 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student’s grade point average for the semester must be between 3.5 and 3.89.

BEVERLY, Massachusetts — Endicott College announces its Spring 2020 dean’s list students. In order to qualify for the dean’s list, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.

The following students, listed with their major and parent(s), have met those requirements:

Auburn: Zachary Gagne, international studies, Lori-Ann Gagne and William Gagne; Piper Norcross, liberal studies/education, Kristi Huard-Norcross and Craig Norcross.

Hebron: Jayra Bray, digital media, Heidi Brooks.

Lewiston: Lexi Poulin, interior srchitecture, Alicia Poulin and Mitch Poulin.

Lovell: Nicole Thurston, exercise science, Rachel Thurston and Bruce Thurston.

Poland: Morgan Brousseau, psychology, Cindy Brousseau and James Brousseau.

Rumford: Kirsten Soucy, photography, Laurie Soucy and John Soucy.

Sabattus: Ian Godfrey, finance, Theresa Webber; Dalton Therrien, computer science, Amy Therrien and Don Therrien; Lydia Therrien, business management, Amy Therrien and Don Therrien.

South Paris: Zackery Wilson, sports management, Sarah Wilson and Shane Wilson.

Turner: Keragan Davis, psychology, Shauna Davis and Shawn Davis; Amanda Poulin, nursing, Larna Poulin and Glenn Poulin; Emily Swan, marketing and international business, Barbara Swan and Randall Swan; Mackenzie Treadwell, nursing, Carolyn Treadwell and Curt Treadwell.

FORT KENT — The University of Maine at Fort Kent has announced the dean’s list the spring semester. The list includes full-time and part-time students. Area students named were as follows:

Full-time dean’s list

Auburn: Aimee McKeen; Bethel: Luke Mason; Bridgton: Rose Hagerstrom; Durham: Monica Bartels-Biswell; Farmington: James Guillaume; Jay: Noah Gilbert; Lewiston: Morgan Little. Isho Mohamed, Ryan Veilleux; Lisbon: Jennifer Bauer; Livermore Falls: Harmony Castonguay; Monmouth: Lucinda Houston; Mt. Vernon: Kristen Hall: Naples: Emily Tugaw; Norridgewock: Chelsea Roderick; North Monmouth: Tiffany Kaplan; Norway: Derry Bessette; Richmond: Emily Leavitt; Rumford: Connor Steele; Topsham: Kristyn Doughty, Gabrielle Mason; Winthrop: Desiree Mayo.

Part-time dean’s list

Auburn: Susan Anderson, Patricia Hegarty; Farmington: Kimberlie Knox; Gray; Jessica Biron, Ashley Dunn; Greene: Sherri Hathorne; Greenwood: Aline Dupont; Harrison: Megan McNelly; Jay: Julie Crafts; Leeds: Liza Keach; Lewiston: Melissa Becvar, Tammy Turcotte; Lisbon: Austin Delcourt; Livermore Falls: Jacqueline Floyd, Rachel McElravy, Amanda Milligan, Adam Wilcox; Madison: Olivia Demchak, Xzavier LeBlanc; Naples: Kayla Dow; Norridgewock: Christie Bardwell; Poland: Jessica Hamm; Raymond: Lauren Adams; Richmond: Edward Day, Kayla-Ann Lorbeski; Sabattus: Erin Black; Wayne: Mandy Fitzgerald; West Paris: Kayla Manifold; Windham: Ariel D’alessandris, Hannah Hill, Caitlyn Planer, Tanya Rampino; Winthrop: Abigail Helm.

« Previous