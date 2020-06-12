MOUNT HERMON, Massachusetts — Reese Farrell of Auburn was among the 201 students who graduated May 24 from Northfield Mount Hermon.
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring. Among the graduates was Brianna Douglass of Albany Township, who received a master of arts degree.
GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania — The following students were named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2020 semester at Grove City College:
Matthew Bennett of Bethel; and Nicholas Sparks of Farmington, with distinction.
Students eligible for the dean’s list have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the dean’s list with distinction, a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84.
NEWTON, Massachusetts — Lasell University has announced students named to the dean’s list for their academic accomplishments in the Spring 2020 semester. Area students include:
Samantha Grandahl, North Monmouth; Trevor Lachance, Minot; Haley Pelletier, Norway; Sarah Walton, Mechanic Falls; Alexis Gatto, Auburn; Emma Vierling, Monmouth; Wyatt Edwards, Gray; Kiara Fournier, Auburn; Caleb Roberts-Yarnevich, Auburn; and Zoe Nadeau, Turner.
CHARLESTON, South Carolina — Nicholas Labate of Hebron graduated with a bachelor of science degree in public health from College of Charleston in May. Labate was among more than 1,500 students who received degrees.
LOUDONVILLE, New York — Tyler Swanbeck of Hebron has been named to the Siena College dean’s list for the Spring 2020 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student’s grade point average for the semester must be between 3.5 and 3.89.
BEVERLY, Massachusetts — Endicott College announces its Spring 2020 dean’s list students. In order to qualify for the dean’s list, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.
The following students, listed with their major and parent(s), have met those requirements:
Auburn: Zachary Gagne, international studies, Lori-Ann Gagne and William Gagne; Piper Norcross, liberal studies/education, Kristi Huard-Norcross and Craig Norcross.
Hebron: Jayra Bray, digital media, Heidi Brooks.
Lewiston: Lexi Poulin, interior srchitecture, Alicia Poulin and Mitch Poulin.
Lovell: Nicole Thurston, exercise science, Rachel Thurston and Bruce Thurston.
Poland: Morgan Brousseau, psychology, Cindy Brousseau and James Brousseau.
Rumford: Kirsten Soucy, photography, Laurie Soucy and John Soucy.
Sabattus: Ian Godfrey, finance, Theresa Webber; Dalton Therrien, computer science, Amy Therrien and Don Therrien; Lydia Therrien, business management, Amy Therrien and Don Therrien.
South Paris: Zackery Wilson, sports management, Sarah Wilson and Shane Wilson.
Turner: Keragan Davis, psychology, Shauna Davis and Shawn Davis; Amanda Poulin, nursing, Larna Poulin and Glenn Poulin; Emily Swan, marketing and international business, Barbara Swan and Randall Swan; Mackenzie Treadwell, nursing, Carolyn Treadwell and Curt Treadwell.
FORT KENT — The University of Maine at Fort Kent has announced the dean’s list the spring semester. The list includes full-time and part-time students. Area students named were as follows:
Full-time dean’s list
Auburn: Aimee McKeen; Bethel: Luke Mason; Bridgton: Rose Hagerstrom; Durham: Monica Bartels-Biswell; Farmington: James Guillaume; Jay: Noah Gilbert; Lewiston: Morgan Little. Isho Mohamed, Ryan Veilleux; Lisbon: Jennifer Bauer; Livermore Falls: Harmony Castonguay; Monmouth: Lucinda Houston; Mt. Vernon: Kristen Hall: Naples: Emily Tugaw; Norridgewock: Chelsea Roderick; North Monmouth: Tiffany Kaplan; Norway: Derry Bessette; Richmond: Emily Leavitt; Rumford: Connor Steele; Topsham: Kristyn Doughty, Gabrielle Mason; Winthrop: Desiree Mayo.
Part-time dean’s list
Auburn: Susan Anderson, Patricia Hegarty; Farmington: Kimberlie Knox; Gray; Jessica Biron, Ashley Dunn; Greene: Sherri Hathorne; Greenwood: Aline Dupont; Harrison: Megan McNelly; Jay: Julie Crafts; Leeds: Liza Keach; Lewiston: Melissa Becvar, Tammy Turcotte; Lisbon: Austin Delcourt; Livermore Falls: Jacqueline Floyd, Rachel McElravy, Amanda Milligan, Adam Wilcox; Madison: Olivia Demchak, Xzavier LeBlanc; Naples: Kayla Dow; Norridgewock: Christie Bardwell; Poland: Jessica Hamm; Raymond: Lauren Adams; Richmond: Edward Day, Kayla-Ann Lorbeski; Sabattus: Erin Black; Wayne: Mandy Fitzgerald; West Paris: Kayla Manifold; Windham: Ariel D’alessandris, Hannah Hill, Caitlyn Planer, Tanya Rampino; Winthrop: Abigail Helm.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Encore
Harlow gallery announces winners for Art2020
-
Encore
From Glitz to Goats: One opera singer’s journey to farming for fiber
-
Franklin
Carrabassett Valley man injured in head on crash in Kingfield
-
Lewiston-Auburn
RSU 4 school board approves $19.6M budget
-
Maine
Massachusetts man pays off nearly 42-year-old Maine parking ticket