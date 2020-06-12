FARMINGTON — Farmington Rotary Club is proud to be the only Rotary Club in the world to sponsor a continuum of clubs that engage youth in service above self. Those clubs start early at Mallett School and go all the way to college and are called Early Act, Next Act, Impact, Interact and Rotoract.

At a recent Rotary meeting, honorary members and Impact advisors Frank Giampietro and Denise Mochamer, along with Impact member Kellsie Buzzell, shared Mt. Blue Middle School’s Impact Club’s accomplishments over the last year. The first thing they noted was they could not have done what they did without incredible students, and the support of Rotarian Ann Yorks and RSU 9 staff member Diane Thompson. After the important recognition, we learned that the Impact group has approximately 30 students involved, however that frequently doubles as students invite friends to participate in activities and meetings. The Interact group is always looking for new members and meet on late arrival Wednesdays.

This ambitious group of young people have accomplished a lot even in the midst of challenging times. They have continued to meet by Zoom; painted rocks with inspirational messages and left them on trails at Flint Woods which is seeing increased traffic due to the pandemic; created inspirational signs when school was in session and posted them throughout the school; completed a trash pick-up competition on June 1 to beautify the town; and made donations to Rustic Roots Farm Senior Farm Share Program, Starks Food Cupboard, Clearwater Food Pantry, Care and Share Food Closet and the Wilton Food Pantry.

Unfortunately plans to visit nursing homes; read to students at Mallett School; visit the Animal Shelter; and conduct a Read-A-Thon had to be canceled due to the coronavirus, but that did not squash the spirit of Mt. Blue Impact. They look forward to resuming activity in the Fall and carrying on the tradition of Rotary – service above self.

