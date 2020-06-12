In the past four years, we have been subjected to disturbing quotes from our leaders, many of which at least I would like to forget. Quite frankly, those quotes are not worthy of repeating, since they included some racist language pertaining to “sh**hole countries” (President Trump, Jan. 12, 2018), and drug dealer references by “guys with the name D-Money, Smoothie, Shifty” who come from out of state to deal, and “half the time they impregnate a young white girl before they leave” (then-Gov. Paul LePage, Jan. 7, 2016).

The fact that these two men are now collaborating once again only reinforces my notion that nothing has changed in the past four years.

I question if anyone watches “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives?” Many of the featured eateries are run by African-American immigrants.

And why are we not teaching our young girls not to be impregnated by a drug dealer, notwithstanding the color of their skin?

Personally, I look forward to the future by concentrating on the positive changes now occurring on the nation’s streets and more meaningful quotes such as: “Black Lives Matter,” “I can’t breathe,” “Yes, we can,” and especially this one aimed at our so-called “fearless leaders”: “You can’t handle the truth!”

Yvon Bourgault, Jay

