I am writing in support of Jennifer Blastow, who is running for Maine House District 72.

I have known her for 25 years. She is honest, dependable and will be a strong advocate for affordable health care, the environment, local small business and community.

She has volunteered at the Otisfield Community School, Alan Day Community Garden, and is on the board of the Norway Memorial Library.

She is devoted to her family, her job as a nurse practitioner and her community.

I choose Jennifer Blastow to represent Oxford, Otisfield and Mechanic Falls.

Alana Grover, Otisfield