OLD ORCHARD BEACH – After battling a long illness, Daniel F. Cloutier, 63, passed away Wednesday June 10, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. He was born Nov. 6, 1956 in Fort Bragg, N.C. the son of Fernand and Lorraine (Provencher) Cloutier. He attended local Lewiston schools and graduated from St. Dominic’s Regional High School in 1975. Daniel then graduated from Norwich University in 1979 with a degree in Criminal Justice and four year varsity soccer player. He spent his career working with at risk children through Harbors schools and Spring Harbor Hospital, He was also the owner and operator of Peaches Deli in Old Orchard Beach. Daniel was a huge sports and fitness enthusiast, enjoying all New England sports and was an avid hockey player until the age of 60. He is predeceased by his mother and father. Survivors include a daughter, Natalie Cloutier of Old Orchard Beach; four brothers, David Cloutier and wife Elaine of Billerica, Mass., Richard Cloutier and wife Mary, Gregory Cloutier and wife Carol of Old Orchard Beach, and Fernand Cloutier II and wife Maureen of Lewiston, three sisters, Patricia Mayer and husband Paul of Fort Myers, Fla., Dr. Lise Cloutier and husband Steve Corson of Green, and Celeste Ledoux and husband Christopher of Portsmouth, N.H.; and 16 nieces and nephews; and three grandnieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at St. Peters and Paul’s Cemetery in Lewiston. The service will be private due to Covid 19 restrictions. Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with his arrangements. Condolences may be posted to http://www.dcpate.com For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his Daniel’s name please considerSt. Dominic’s Academy121 Gracelawn Rd.Auburn, ME 04210or to theMaine Cancer Society1 Main St. 3300Topsham, ME 04086

