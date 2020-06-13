LEWISTON – Donald André Gosselin, 82, a resident of 16 Valley Street, Lewiston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at d’Youville Pavilion. Born in Lewiston Feb. 20, 1938, Donald was the sixth of seven children born to Archille and Beatrice (Coulombe) Gosselin. On Sept. 23, 1961 he married Jeannine Mary Ann Lavoie. A Lewiston High School graduate and certified in several trades, Donald was a firm believer in continued education. Donald begin his work career at his father’s sawmill and continued as a certified machinist, sheetmetal worker, and welder. He retired after several years at Sappi S.D. Warren Paper in Skowhegan. He finished his career as a millright specializing in vibration analysis.He was also a proud veteran of the Army National Guard and Army Reserve with 22 years of service.He later became an active member of the Sabattus American Legion Post 135 and Holy Cross Knights of Columbus Council 12652. He was a dedicated parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church and volunteered for numerous church activities.He is survived by his sister, Yvette Gosselin, sfcc of Lewiston; his daughter, Anne-Marie Albaugh and husband Will of Maryland, and sons André Gosselin and wife Veronique of Switzerland, Marc and wife Linda of Greene, David and wife Michelle of Tennessee, and Sean of Lewiston. Also survived by companion, Irene Plante; sisters-in-law, Doris Meservier, Veny Lavoie, Joan Casavant, Louise Demas, Gertrude Gosselin, Doris Gosselin, Giselle Lavoie, and Lucille Gosselin, and brothers-in-law, Bill Lavoie and Robert Lavoie and their families. Also survived by grandchildren, Aaron Gosselin, Mélanie Gosselin, Joshua Rystedt, Sarah Gosselin, Christopher Rystedt, McKenzie Rystedt, Tayelor Gosselin, Andrew Gosselin, David Albaugh, Anna Albaugh, and Ben Albaugh. Also survived by six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.He was predeceased by wife, Jeannine of 49 years; and his brothers, Germain, Jean-Paul, Marcel, and sisters, Exilia and Liette.Donald enjoyed time with family, especially grandchildren, traveling, working in his woodlot, gardening, reading, driving his Jeep, socializing, and fellowship over food around the dinner table. He was proud of the home he built. He identified strongly with his Franco-American origins; he was an avid volunteer at the Franco Center in Lewiston.Special thanks to the staff at d’Youville Pavilion, CMMC that cared for him.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com .Visiting hours will be 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, at Pinette, Dillingham, and Lynch Funeral Home in Lewiston. You are welcome to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the Gosselin family by visiting the website at http://www.lynchbrothers.com/ obituaries. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m on Thursday June 18 at Holy Cross Church in Lewiston. Due to Covid 19 there will be certain limitations. Interment will be at Central Maine Veterans’ Cemetery in Augusta on Wednesday, June 24 at 12 p.m. Arrangements by the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston 784-4023.

« Previous