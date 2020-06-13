RUMFORD – James “Jamie” Bouthot, 61, of Waldo Street in Rumford, passed away on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Rumford on April 17, 1959, a son of Victor and Evangeline (Desroches) Bouthot. Jamie was a graduate of Mexico High School class of 1978. He attended the University of Maine in Augusta and played on their basketball team. Jamie was employed for 35 years with the Rumford Paper Mill. He enjoyed fishing, playing softball and watching sports, especially the Oakland Raiders. Surviving are his daughter, Megan Gallant and husband LT Stephen Gallant USN of Preston, Conn., and a son, Staff Sgt. Victor Bouthot of Travis Air Force Base in California; a brother, Michael Bouthot of Mexico, a sister, Linda Herd and husband Bruce of Sunapee, N.H.; and three grandchildren, Jackson, Amelie and Cash. He was predeceased by his parents; a son, Cory; and a sister, Marie Casey. You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the Bouthot family by visiting their guestbook at http://www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home and Life Celebration Center 250 Penobscot St., Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 http://www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

