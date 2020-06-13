AUGUSTA — Maine will unveil a new approach to its annual moose hunting permit lottery Saturday.

The moose lottery is usually part of a public festival, but this year it will be a virtual event. It’s scheduled to take place today, when it will be broadcast live.

The entire database will be searchable on SunJournal.com at 6 p.m.

Tens of thousands of people typically apply for a permit. The state gave out about 2,800 permits last year. Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, and other state officials have encouraged residents to take advantage of hunting opportunities while social distancing. The moose hunt takes place every fall.

