AUGUSTA — Maine will unveil a new approach to its annual moose hunting permit lottery Saturday.
The moose lottery is usually part of a public festival, but this year it will be a virtual event. It’s scheduled to take place today, when it will be broadcast live.
The entire database will be searchable on SunJournal.com at 6 p.m.
Tens of thousands of people typically apply for a permit. The state gave out about 2,800 permits last year. Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, and other state officials have encouraged residents to take advantage of hunting opportunities while social distancing. The moose hunt takes place every fall.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Ike Comes to Maine
-
News
Video of two men confronting Norway man’s racist signs goes viral
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley Area Summer Resident Deserves a Personal “Thank You” from Each of Us!
-
Lewiston-Auburn
‘Agents of change:’ Black Lives Matter rally rolls through Twin Cities
-
News
Dirigo graduates cheered while holding diplomas high