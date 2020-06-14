Ken Morse is working to become the representative for Maine House District 71 (West Paris, Waterford, Norway, Sweden).

He was raised in Waterford on his family orchard. Anyone who knows of farm work knows of the various chores and repairs that are always needed. Morse learned in the field and orchard, up and down those ladders carrying apples to bins and to loaders. I remember the family orchard as the largest in the area.

Knowing someone is not simply what jobs they’ve had. To know and to understand, one must listen and observe personal interactions with and among others.

Morse listens and observes. He asks great questions. He is knowledgeable and cares about issues affecting the people — the environment, jobs, the economy, health care, education — all focused on being accomplished sustainably. He is an organizer and leader.

I hope voters will support Ken Morse, now and in November.

Don Verrill, Otisfield

