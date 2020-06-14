White privilege is purporting to empathize with untold millions of forlorn, downtrodden people; from the comfort of their middle-class existence, while sanctimoniously opining all over social media; by rhythmically tapping away at the keys of their $1,500 MacBook.

The stench of privilege becomes exponentially more inherent, if while doing so, they are sipping on their favorite $8 latte.

Racism is the real pandemic and its virulent spread has pervaded many of our institutions, infecting all areas of society because many of us are unwitting carriers — asymptomatic until we’re not.

Race questionnaires often ask the respondents to check one: African American, Hispanic/Latino American, Asian American, Native American, or Caucasian/White.

After a moment’s rumination, I realized how loaded such a simple question can be, and just how powerful a beacon such a question can be in shedding light on the systemic inequities in this country. It’s as though the question itself is meant to further marginalize an already marginalized population. To me it says, the system will acknowledge your status as an American, but we’re going to do so while prefacing with a caveat. Your standing here is first contingent on your race and, second, as a citizen.

Race-driven inequality is so deeply ingrained in our culture, that something so obvious (with a mere moment’s thought) is allowed to fly under a lingering, ominous cloud undetected. Equality is an illusion, and one I have bought into naively for years.

The illusion of equality — a colorblind society — amounts to a fragile, diaphanous cloak hiding the metaphorical grandmaster of American racism. It’s nothing but a veil of lies meant to protect the subversive (figurative, if not literal) members of the shadow clan.

Why?

Why aren’t whites, who unequivocally enjoy white privilege, called Caucasian American?

Our institutions continue to favor whites over people of color. Jim Crowe has gotten better at lurking in the shadows of mainstream America.

As the American dream becomes even more of a fairy tale for the disenfranchised, we need to take a good hard look in the mirror and make a decision. Should we continue to let the indelible stains of racism continue to stain America, or do we eradicate the ebbing flow of blood, sweat and tears — and finally wipe clean the stains of subjugation from the robe of Lady Liberty?

The aforementioned example isn’t just an oversight, it’s indicia of a much more ubiquitous problem that pervades American culture — one that can be backed by volumes of empirical data that posit a very real conclusion: We’re fast approaching 70 years since “Brown v Board of Education” and going on 60 years since the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Statistics tell us not much has changed over an entire generation. We continue to transgress against the same people who have earned, through generations of sacrifice, all of the same rights and privileges others (often) obliviously enjoy.

It is high time we pay for those privileges, not by merely speaking out against all injustices, but by acting out (in ways small and large). Because if we don’t, we’re complicit in the sins of our forebears.

Michael Mayberry is a law enforcement officer and a union steward who also does some writing. He lives in South Paris.