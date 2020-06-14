FARMINGTON – Suzanne “Sue” (Beaudin) Lauritano, 88 years old, died peacefully at her home in Farmington after a long illness surrounded by her family on the evening of June 11, 2020.Sue was welcomed into this world on March 16, 1932, in Chicago, Ill. to her loving parents, Lawrence and Geraldine (Lorentz) Beaudin. When she was very young her parents moved to Cincinnati where she enjoyed an adventure-filled childhood. Sue loved to reminisce about the time she used her jump rope as a bridle, employed her little brother as a look out, and snuck into the nearby farmer’s field to give horse rides to the neighborhood children on the farmer’s horse, all unbeknownst to the farmer.Her family later returned to Chicago where Sue graduated from the Academy of Our Lady (also known as Longwood High School) in 1950, completed secretarial school, and studied at the University of Illinois at Navy Pier. She went on to work as a secretary at Skidmore, Owings, and Merrill, an influential architecture firm in Chicago.Sue was a witty, well-read woman who loved to laugh, and she had a loud joyful laugh that could be heard above all others. She loved animals, especially horses and dogs. She enjoyed travel. When she was single, she and a friend spent a year traveling throughout Europe. She made it a priority to take her own family on many trips through the U.S. and Canada.In 1962 she met a dashing ski instructor while on vacation in Vermont. They maintained a long distance romance, and in May of 1964 she married Theodore “Ted” Lauritano. After settling in Illinois, Sue and Ted began to raise their family. Eventually the family moved to Maine, the state in which her husband had grown up.Her children remember their mother as a strong woman who loved them, advocated for them, and instilled in them her belief that they could rise to any challenge. Sue was very involved in her children’s interests and often took on leadership positions in organizations they had joined. When the family moved from Brunswick to Farmington in 1981, Sue and Ted opened their business, Homestead Carpet, where they both enjoyed serving their community for many years.As Sue and Ted moved toward retirement age, Sue began teaching a Computer Literacy class at the local Maine Adult Education Program. Her work there was fulfilling and she counted many of her colleagues there as good friends. Sue was also an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic church in Farmington for many years.Sue is survived by her three children, Therese Lauritano of Farmington, Denise Lauritano-Saplywy of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and Anthony Lauritano and her daughter-in-law, Susan Seale Lauritano, of Bangor; as well as her grandchildren, Bly Lauritano-Werner, Ellie Saplywy, and Sophia Lauritano; her brother, Lawrence and sister-in-law, Margaret Beaudin of Homer Glen, Ill.; and her two nieces, eight nephews and their children.She is preceded in death by her husband, Theodore S. Lauritano; and her parents, Geraldine and Lawrence Beaudin Sr. of Chicago; and her sisters-in law, Mary Hodge of Monroe, La., Sister Anne Lauritano of Portland, Marcia Hughes of Portland, and Charlotte Lupsha of Augusta.A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Church at 133 Middle Street in Farmington, on Wednesday, June 17 at 1 p.m. officiated by the Reverend Father Paul Dumais. Attendance will be limited to 50. Arrangements are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left in her book of memories at http://www.wilesrc.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made toFranklin County Animal Shelter555 Industry RoadFarmington, ME 04938

