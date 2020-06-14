Lewiston
• Kawon Walker, 22, of Auburn, on charges of violating conditions of release, leaving the scene of an accident and operating under the influence of intoxication, 8:03 p.m. Saturday at 31 River St.
• Abdi Yussuf, 26, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant, 2:49 p.m. Sunday, at 26 Park St.
