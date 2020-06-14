Maine marked a somber milestone this past week when the state’s COVID-19 death toll reached 100.
They were mothers, fathers and grandparents – each loved and mourned. They were farmers, artists, retired teachers, nurses and public servants. Many were military veterans. They hunted, gardened, baked, laughed.
Forty-eight were men and 52 were women. More than half – 52 – were at least 80 years old. One-third were in their 70s. Three were under 50.
More than half – 57 – lived in Cumberland County. Fourteen lived in Waldo County and 11 lived in York County. Fifty-two of the people lived in long-term care facilities.
Each person has a story. Here are some of them:
