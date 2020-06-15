OTISFIELD — The Oxford Hills Bridge Club announces that the American Contract Bridge League and Alzheimer’s Association are partnering again on Sunday, June 21, to raise money for Alzheimer’s research. Bridge tournaments will take place all over the United States and Canada. All games will be played online.

In Maine, there will be two games, at 12:30 and 7 p.m. Players will pay $10 per game and all funds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association. Players may ask for sponsors to donate for the cause. All money from sponsors will go to the Alzheimer’s Association as well.

Bridge club members will be calling the public for donations or people can send a check made out to the Alzheimer’s Association in the mail to: Oxford Hills Bridge Club, c/o Mike Quinn, 76 Otisfield Cove Road, Otisfield, ME 04270.

